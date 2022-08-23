Advocates say low wages have led to chronic staff shortages and have made it difficult for parents to find care for their youngest children.
After getting her start in coffee shops Joni Mitchell went on to set a new standard, marrying music and lyrics with such songs as “Both Sides, Now.” While her early material is often categorized as “folk,” she became a household name with music that defies categorization.
For more than a decade, renowned Harvard scholar Henry Louis Gates, Jr. has helped to expand America’s sense of itself, stimulating a national conversation about identity with humor, wisdom, and compassion. Professor Gates has explored the ancestry of dozens of influential people from diverse backgrounds, taking millions of viewers deep into the past to reveal the connections that bind us all.
It’s 1968, and the nuns and nurses from Nonnatus House return for more midwifery and family life. The midwives welcome a new nun, Sister Veronica, and tension in Poplar arises following the effects of Enoch Powell’s “Rivers of Blood” speech. Watch Season 12 early with PBS Passport. New episodes each Sunday!
Latest from NPR
- Michigan Democrats are getting their way for the first time in nearly 40 years
- Volcanic activity on Venus spotted in radar images, scientists say
- Jim Gordon, a famed session drummer who was convicted of killing his mother, dies
- First Republic becomes the latest bank to be rescued, this time by its rivals
- 7 deputies and 3 others face murder charges in a Black man's death at mental hospital