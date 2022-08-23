© 2023 WSKG

News
Advocates, lawmakers want New York to fund higher wages for child care workers
Megan Zerez, Report for America corps member
Advocates say low wages have led to chronic staff shortages and have made it difficult for parents to find care for their youngest children.
News
Worhach sentenced in Broome County district attorney’s office corruption scandal
Vaughn Golden
"Pass on gambling when you're feeling down, sad or bored. Avoid drinking alcohol or using other drugs when gambling. Plan gambling, so it doesn't interfere with schoolwork or other priorities. And the last safety tip is to set limits on the amount of time, money and other resources used for gambling in advance." ~ Kelly Gorman, Director, Office of Health Promotion at the University at Albany
March Madness means sports betting bonanza amid concerns young people are being targeted
Dave Lucas
Election 2024 Senate
News
Sen. Bob Casey has faith Sen. John Fetterman can keep serving Pennsylvania
Sam Dunklau
News
Korchak campaign paid former employee as he faced corruption charges
Vaughn Golden
Gershwin Prize Joni Mitchell.png
JONI MITCHELL: THE LIBRARY OF CONGRESS GERSHWIN PRIZE
After getting her start in coffee shops Joni Mitchell went on to set a new standard, marrying music and lyrics with such songs as “Both Sides, Now.” While her early material is often categorized as “folk,” she became a household name with music that defies categorization.

TUNE IN FRI, MARCH 31 AT 9pm
Watch Preview
Finding Your Roots TV Promo Homepage.png
FINDING YOUR ROOTS
For more than a decade, renowned Harvard scholar Henry Louis Gates, Jr. has helped to expand America’s sense of itself, stimulating a national conversation about identity with humor, wisdom, and compassion. Professor Gates has explored the ancestry of dozens of influential people from diverse backgrounds, taking millions of viewers deep into the past to reveal the connections that bind us all.

WATCH THE NEW SEASON
Watch Now
Call the Midwife Season12 (1).png
CALL THE MIDWIFE Season 12
It’s 1968, and the nuns and nurses from Nonnatus House return for more midwifery and family life. The midwives welcome a new nun, Sister Veronica, and tension in Poplar arises following the effects of Enoch Powell’s “Rivers of Blood” speech. Watch Season 12 early with PBS Passport. New episodes each Sunday!
Stream Now
S52_Elmo _Tango_Grover_Louie_Mae.png
Furry Friends Forever: Elmo Gets a Puppy
Stream Now
