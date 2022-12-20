WSKG Board of Trustees

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

Allen Buyck - Chairperson

Linda Biemer - Vice Chair

Elliot Kamlet * - Secretary/Treasurer

Brian Frey - Interim President & CEO

Anne C. Bailey

Carol Beechy, M.D.

Elizabeth Bossong

Brenda Cave James

Barbara Ellis

Tina Fernandez, Esq.

Rob de la Fuente

Hon. Ferris Lebous

Daniel Norton, Esq.

Judy Siggins

Carl Speicher

Duane Spilde

Heather Struck

Darryl Wood

Heather M. Cornell, Esq. (Levene Gouldin & Thompson, LLP) WSKG General Counsel

* Deceased (updated 03/15/2023)

Board and committee meetings are open to the public. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all meetings will be held via voice/video conferencing - please contact Jodie Gibson for more specific information on how to join meetings. (607) 729-0100 x357 or jgibson@wskg.org

BOARD OF TRUSTEES’ MEETINGS

These meetings generally take place every other month on the fourth Tuesday.

To begin at 5:30 PM:



August 15, 2022

October 25, 2022

December 27, 2022 (move to December 13th?)

February 28, 2023

April 25, 2023

June 27, 2023 (annual meeting)

August 22, 2023

October 24, 2023

December 26, 2023

DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE MEETINGS

These meetings generally take place every other month on the third Wednesday.

To begin at 5:00 PM:

September 21, 2022

November 16, 2022

January 18, 2023

April 12, 2023

May 17, 2023

July 19, 2023

September 20, 2023

November 15, 2023

FINANCE/AUDIT COMMITTEE MEETINGS

These meetings generally take place monthly on the third Tuesday.

To begin at 2:00 PM:

No August Meeting

September 20, 2022

October 18, 2022

November 15, 2022

December 20, 2022

January 17, 2023

February 28, 2023 at 4:30 PM*

March 21, 2023

April 18, 2023

May 16, 2023

June 20, 2023

July 18, 2023

August 15, 2023

September 19, 2023

October 17, 2023

November 21, 2023

December 16, 2023

FIDUCIARY COMMITTEE MEETINGS

To begin immediately after the Finance/Audit committee adjourns (unless otherwise noted).

To begin at 2:30 PM:

January 18, 2022

February 15, 2022

March 15, 2022

April 19, 2022

May 17, 2022

June 21, 2022

July 19, 2022

August 16, 2022

September 20, 2022

October 18, 2022

November 15, 2022

December 20, 2022

GOVERNANCE/NOMINATING COMMITTEE MEETINGS

These meetings generally take place every other month on the first Wednesday.

To begin at 5:00 PM:

August 3, 2022

October 5, 2022

December 7, 2022

February 1, 2023

April 5, 2023

June 7, 2023

August 2, 2023

October 4, 2023

December 6, 2023

ENDOWMENT ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETINGS

These meetings generally take place quarterly on Wednesdays.

To begin at 2:00 PM:



October 19, 2022

January 25, 2023

April 19, 2023

July 26, 2023

October 18, 2023

EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE MEETINGS

These meetings generally take place every other month on the second Tuesday.

To begin at 2:30 PM:



September 13, 2022

November 8, 2022

January 10, 2023

March 14, 2023

May 9, 2023

July 11, 2023

September 12, 2023

November 14, 2023



NOTIFICATION FOR SPECIFIED MEETINGS

Reasonable notice of all company Board of Trustees, Board Committee, and Advisory Board ”meetings”(1) will be made at least one week prior to the meeting. The notices will appear on WSKG’s web page.

The station will give advance notice of the fact that a regularly scheduled meeting, which is usually open to the public, will be “closed”(2) and the notice of the closing will be disseminated in the same manner as the notice of an open meeting. If a meeting or portion of a meeting is closed to the public, a written statement containing an explanation of the reasons for closing the meeting will be made available to the public within a reasonable time thereafter or, in the alternative, the written explanation for a closed meeting will be made available to the public at the offices of WSKG or a copy of the explanation will be mailed to any person requesting one.

Persons specifically requesting to be notified of meetings will be informed by letter, e-mail, facsimile, or phone at least one week prior to the meeting.

At least once each quarter, the station will make on-air announcements for at least three consecutive days to explain the station’s open meeting policy and provide information about how the public can obtain information regarding specific dates, times, and locations.

Copies of the minutes of all open meetings will be made available to the public upon request. A reasonable charge to cover copying or mailing costs may be considered for this service. If a member of the public wishes to inspect the minutes at the station, it would not be unreasonable to require an appointment be made with the station as long as the process is not burdensome to the public.

(1) The term “meeting” means the deliberations of at least the number of members of a governing or advisory body, or any committee thereof, required to take action on behalf of such body or committee where such deliberations determine or result in the joint conduct or disposition of the governing or advisory body’s business, or the committee’s business, as the case may be, but only to the extent that such deliberations relate to public broadcasting.

(2) The law provides exceptions to the open meeting requirement. “Closed” sessions can be conducted to consider matters relating to individual employees, proprietary information, litigation, and other matters requiring the confidential advice of counsel, commercial or financial information obtained from a person on a privileged or confidential basis, or the purchase of property or services whenever the premature exposure of such purchase would compromise the business interests of WSKG.

POLICY ON PUBLIC COMMENT

The WSKG Board of Trustees (“Board”) welcomes relevant constructive comment from the public at its meetings. So that the process will be efficient and productive, the following protocol is established.

A “Public Comment” line will be included in the agenda for regular Board of Trustees’ meetings which will be placed after all Committee Reports and before Trustee Comments.

Public comments, and any matter submitted, where a response is requested from the Board must be in writing (e-mail is acceptable) and submitted to WSKG’s Chief Executive Officer at least five (5) business days prior to the next Board meeting. All written responses will be reviewed by WSKG’s General Counsel and will be entered in the public file of the corporation. The total time for public comments will be limited to twenty (20) minutes, with each person limited up to five (5) minutes. Priority recognition will be given to those persons who have not previously addressed the Board.

Written inquiries sent to the Board, or comments made at Board meetings, must be relevant to the Board’s functions and responsibilities, i.e., station mission, policy, finances, strategic planning, and must not address issues to which the Board has responded in the previous nine (9) months, a determination of which will be made by the Chair.

This policy is subject to cancellation or modification, at any time, in the discretion of the Board.

This policy will be published on WSKG’s web site, will be available at WSKG’s front desk, and will be handed out to the public at Board meetings.

WSKG’s management and staff are also available to hear and respond to public comments. To submit a comment to WSKG directly, rather than the Board of Trustees, please click here.