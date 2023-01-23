Three orchestras celebrate the Wallenbergs' gifts to Binghamton's music scene

The Binghamton Philharmonic, the Binghamton Community Orchestra, and the Binghamton Youth Symphony gather for a concert to honor the legacy of Fritz and Marianne Wallenberg who are responsible for the existence of all three ensembles. The conductors of all three ensembles, Daniel Hege, Evan Meccarello, and Barry Peters talk about that legacy, and we hear about the treasure of recordings that have recently come to light and are available on the Binghamton Philharmonic website.