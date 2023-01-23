© 2023 WSKG

601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

217 N Aurora St
Ithaca, NY 14850

FCC LICENSE RENEWAL
FCC Public Files:
WSKG-FM · WSQX-FM · WSQG-FM · WSQE · WSQA · WSQC-FM · WSQN · WSKG-TV · WSKA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts

Three orchestras celebrate the Wallenbergs' gifts to Binghamton's music scene

WSKG | By Bill Snyder
Published January 23, 2023 at 10:58 AM EST
Photo credit: Binghamton Philharmonic

The Binghamton Philharmonic, the Binghamton Community Orchestra, and the Binghamton Youth Symphony gather for a concert to honor the legacy of Fritz and Marianne Wallenberg who are responsible for the existence of all three ensembles. The conductors of all three ensembles, Daniel Hege, Evan Meccarello, and Barry Peters talk about that legacy, and we hear about the treasure of recordings that have recently come to light and are available on the Binghamton Philharmonic website.

Arts
Bill Snyder
See stories by Bill Snyder