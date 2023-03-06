Statement From the WSKG Board of Trustees on the Death of Elliot Kamlet

Secretary and Treasurer of the Board passes suddenly

Vestal, NY, March 3, 2023

It is with heavy hearts that WSKG staff and members of the Board of Trustees have learned of the sudden passing of BOT Secretary and Treasurer, Elliot Kamlet. Elliot and his wife Debbie were great friends, both of WSKG and to many of the staff and BOT members.

WSKG Board Chairman Allen Buyck said of Mr. Kamlet:

“Elliot Kamlet served as Treasurer for the WSKG Board of Trustees from 2021 to 2023, sharing his expertise in Accounting and Corporate Governance to further the station’s mission. He was always quick to offer his time and knowledge with myself and his fellow WSKG Trustees. I admired him immensely for his generosity and his gracious spirit of collaboration.”

Brian Frey, interim CEO of WSKG said, “WSKG will truly feel Elliot’s absence. He was a kind, thoughtful man who never failed to ask how he could assist me or other WSKG staff. This loss is personally and genuinely devastating.”

Mr. Kamlet was a long time lecturer in Binghamton University’s School of Management and he and his wife Debbie have been members of WSKG for 39 years. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that gifts be made in his memory to WSKG and the SPCA of Tompkins County.

Full Obituary can be read here.