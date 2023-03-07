George Bernard Shaw's most popular play is at the Bundy Museum

Eliza Doolittle, Henry Higgins, Col. Pickering — you are thinking My Fair Lady, right? The musical is an adaptation of George Bernard Shaw's comedy Pygmalion. This most British of comedies was a little controversial and had to be premiered in German in Vienna. The Summer Savoyards present it in the original (and very proper) English in the Annex of the Bundy Museum in Binghamton. We hear from director Mary Donnelly and Mark Roth, who plays Henry Higgins.