New York voters weigh in on key issues as budget talks near deadline

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Ian Pickus
Published March 28, 2023 at 12:32 PM EDT
Still far apart on a number of key issues, New York Governor Kathy Hochul and fellow Democrats who control the legislature have until the weekend to hammer out an agreement before the state budget is officially late. In February, Hochul unveiled a $227 billion spending plan, but lawmakers rejected a number of her proposals in their one-house budget bills earlier this month.

Hochul told reporters last week that after the budget came in nine days late in 2022, she is willing to wait for further criminal justice tweaks. Siena College Research Institute poll spokesman Steve Greenberg says in the end, it’s all about who has the leverage. Greenberg spoke about Siena’s latest poll with WAMC’s Ian Pickus.

Ian Pickus
A lifelong resident of the Capital Region, Ian joined WAMC in late 2008 and became news director in 2013. He began working on Morning Edition and has produced The Capitol Connection, Congressional Corner, and several other WAMC programs. Ian can also be heard as the host of the WAMC News Podcast and on The Roundtable and various newscasts. Ian holds a BA in English and journalism and an MA in English, both from the University at Albany, where he has taught journalism since 2013.
