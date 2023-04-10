Popular boat launch in Plattsburgh to partially close temporarily

Beginning April 24th, the city of Plattsburgh will close part of the Wilcox Dock access to Lake Champlain.

The north end of the dock area will be closed as work begins on the Champlain Hudson Power Express project. The restricted areas are where materials will arrive by truck and barge for the project and as a launching point for workers laying cables underneath concrete mats in Lake Champlain.

The southern portion of Wilcox Dock, including the Department of Environmental Conservation's public access boat launch, will remain open. The area is popular for fishing and outdoor recreation.

The Champlain Hudson Power Express project will transport 1,250 megawatts of energy from Quebec to New York City.

