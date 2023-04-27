New York state likely to hit one-month mark with no budget in place

Gov. Kathy Hochul and legislative leaders tried once again Thursday to come to a consensus on the state budget, which is four weeks late.

But they failed to reach agreement on the entire package and lawmakers were headed home for the weekend, meaning the talks are likely to drag on into May.

No budget details are finalized or confirmed, but there has been movement on some issues:



Hochul and legislative leaders appear to have reached consensus on the governor’s proposal to give judges more discretion to set bail when defendants are charged with serious crimes.

The governor shelved an ambitious housing program, putting it off until after the budget.

And progress has been made on allowing more charter schools to open, although likely far fewer than Hochul had originally wanted.

Earlier in the week, Hochul said there was some agreement on raising the minimum wage to $17 an hour and tying future increases to the rate of inflation. But advocates for a higher minimum wage, including some lawmakers, have pushed back on that.

The governor said while she was hoping for an accord this week, she believes the public is OK with a late budget, as long as the end result is a good one.

“At the end of the day, and that day is approaching, I don't think New Yorkers or anybody outside this room will be focused on the length of time,” Hochul said. “But they’ll be looking at the quality of my blueprint for leading this state forward.”

Republicans, who are in the minority party in the Legislature, complained about the high level of secrecy surrounding the budget talks, which are being negotiated between Hochul and the two Democratic legislative leaders.

“There’s still a lot of policy issues that are being discussed in this budget by the leaders, behind closed doors, with no information coming to any of us,” said Sen. Tom O’Mara, the ranking Republican on the Senate Finance Committee. “(Just) dribs and drabs of leaks that come out, anonymously, that we don’t know if they are accurate or not accurate.”

O’Mara and other Republicans who spoke said Hochul is not keeping her promise to run a transparent administration. Once an agreement is reached, they want the governor to refrain from using what’s known as a “message of necessity” to permit an immediate vote on budget bills.

They say the legislation should be out in public view for the three days that are normally required so that New Yorkers can understand what is in the budget. The ranking Republican on the Assembly Ways and Means Committee, Ed Ra, said Hochul is not the first governor to abuse the message of necessity. But he said that has to stop.

“It’s there for necessity,” Ra said. “It has become all too common to be used basically as a message of convenience.”

The latest spending extender, approved on Monday, runs out on Friday. But the New York state comptroller said lawmakers don’t have to take any new action until next Tuesday.

They will need to have a budget agreement by noon on that day, or pass a sixth spending extender, to ensure there’s enough time to process payroll for tens of thousands of state workers who are due to receive checks on Wednesday.

Senators and Assembly members will not get their pay, though, until a budget is in place.