© 2023 WSKG

601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

217 N Aurora St
Ithaca, NY 14850

FCC LICENSE RENEWAL
FCC Public Files:
WSKG-FM · WSQX-FM · WSQG-FM · WSQE · WSQA · WSQC-FM · WSQN · WSKG-TV · WSKA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
AIR QUALITY UPDATES: Stay informed of changes in air quality from AIRNOW.GOV , where you can search your location for any changes in air conditions.

Canadian authorities detail extent of wildfires

WSKG | By Pat Bradley
Published June 7, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT
Canadian wildfire smoke surrounds the setting sun in Northern New York
Pat Bradley
/
WAMC
Canadian wildfire smoke surrounds the setting sun in Northern New York

As authorities on the eastern seaboard of the U.S. provide air quality alerts, Canadian officials continue to fight numerous wildfires that are the cause of the particulate material.

Canadian officials provided an update on wildfires that are burning there and causing concern across the border. Speaking Wednesday on CTV, Minister of Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair outlined the extent of the fires.

“As of today there are 2,293 wildfires that have occurred in Canada," Blair said. "Approximately 3.8 million hectares have been burned. And across the country as of today there are 414 wildfires burning, 239 of which are determined to be out of control.”

Authorities across the region and in Canada are warning people to stay indoors amid the poor air quality.

Tags
NYSPRE
Pat Bradley
See stories by Pat Bradley