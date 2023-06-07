© 2023 WSKG

601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

217 N Aurora St
Ithaca, NY 14850

FCC LICENSE RENEWAL
FCC Public Files:
WSKG-FM · WSQX-FM · WSQG-FM · WSQE · WSQA · WSQC-FM · WSQN · WSKG-TV · WSKA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
AIR QUALITY UPDATES: Stay informed of changes in air quality from AIRNOW.GOV , where you can search your location for any changes in air conditions.

Hochul says an agreement is close on Clean Slate measure to wipe some criminal records

WXXI News | By Karen DeWitt
Published June 7, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT
Advocates for the Clean Slate Act rally outside the State Capitol on Dec. 1, 2022.
Karen DeWitt
/
New York State Public Radio
Advocates for the Clean Slate Act rally outside the State Capitol on Dec. 1, 2022.

Gov. Kathy Hochul says a bill to seal the records of some people convicted of crimes to make it easier for them to get jobs and housing, known as Clean Slate, is likely to pass by the end of the legislative session later this week.

Hochul warns that the details of the Clean Slate measure, including how long someone has to wait before their criminal records are sealed, and which crimes are eligible for expunging, are still being worked out with Democratic legislature leaders. The governor says she’s seeking a way to give people who have served their time for their crimes a “second chance,” without endangering the public.

“My goal, as the governor, is to make sure that we have forward thinking, progressive policies, that actually work,” Hochul said. “And not having any unintended consequences. That’s what I’m responsible for safeguarding against.”

Lawmakers have already revised New York’s 2019 controversial bail reform laws three times.

Tags
NYSPRE
Karen DeWitt
Karen DeWitt is Capitol Bureau chief for New York State Public Radio, a network of public radio stations in New York state. She has covered state government and politics for the network since 1990.
See stories by Karen DeWitt