Hochul says new troopers important to help ease tensions between law enforcement and communities

Gov. Kathy Hochul said Wednesday that she hopes to double the number of state troopers hired in New York during the next year.

She spoke at a ceremony for the force’s latest graduates and said the state budget includes money to make that happen. She noted that she hopes to add more women and more diversity to the ranks.

“We need more of you because we are living in turbulent times,” Hochul said. “There’s a lot of mistrust among communities and law enforcement. And you are the individuals who every single day are going to get up and break down those barriers."

The 238 new troopers increase the force to 4,781. Under Hochul’s tenure, the State Police have taken on new duties in gun control and safety measures. They include policing the state’s Red Flag laws, which temporarily remove firearms from people believed to be a potential danger to themselves or others.

