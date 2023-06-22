© 2023 WSKG

Adirondack communities plan to hire economic development director to help diversify economy

WSKG | By Pat Bradley
Published June 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM EDT
Officials in the village of Lake Placid and the Town of North Elba are planning to hire an economic development director.

The primary duty of the new position will be to coordinate the implementation of the municipalities’ Destination Management Plan, an effort to diversify the local economy, increase housing, address environmental sustainability and develop an event management strategy.

Lake Placid Mayor Art Devlin says “80 percent of all economic activity in Lake Placid and North Elba is tourism” and “the community will benefit from a professional economic development entity to vary the industries in the region.”

Lake Placid is within the Town of North Elba.

