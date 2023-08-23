© 2023 WSKG

Photos: See scenes from the 2023 New York State Fair

WRVO | By Ava Pukatch
Published August 23, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT
Ellen Abbott
/
WRVO
Gov. Kathy Hochul opened the New York State Fair Wednesday under the hulking visage of a huge dinosaur, part of the fair’s new dinosaur exhibition. She also signed some legislation meant to help bolster farmers by having state agencies and entities use food grown in New York.

"To have a built-in marketplace for our farmers that they can count on, that is going to help them survive," Hochul said. "They have been through so much.”

Hochul said she expects up to a million visitors to the fair this year. See photos from the fairgrounds:

Ellen Abbott
/
WRVO
Ellen Abbott
/
WRVO
Ellen Abbott
/
WRVO
Ellen Abbott
/
WRVO
Ellen Abbott
/
WRVO
Ellen Abbott
/
WRVO
Ellen Abbott
/
WRVO
Ava Pukatch
/
WRVO
Ava Pukatch
/
WRVO
Ava Pukatch
/
WRVO
Jim Victor and Marie Pelton stand in front of their 2023 Butter Sculpture titled "Dairy Every Day is a Healthy Way – Keeping Kids’ Health on Track"

Ava Pukatch
Ava Pukatch joined the WRVO news team in September 2022. She previously reported for WCHL in Chapel Hill, NC and earned a degree in Journalism and Media from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. At UNC, Ava was a Stembler Scholar and a reporter and producer for the award-winning UNC Hussman broadcast Carolina Connection. In her free time, Ava enjoys theatre, coffee and cheering on Tar Heel sports. Find her on Twitter @apukatch.
