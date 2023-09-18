Get ready to pay more to drive on the New York State Thruway

The New York State Thruway Authority Board of Directors voted Monday to increase tolls by 5% beginning on Jan. 1, 2024, and by another 5% in 2027.

Officials said the increase will be the first toll adjustment for New York E-ZPass customers since 2010.

Thruway users can view what the adjusted toll rates will be on the 2024 toll adjustment calculator on the Thruway Authority's website.

State Thruway Chief Financial Officer David Malone told the board that the increases come after several public hearings and over 200 public comments received.

"As you're aware, in 2020, the authority lost close to $144 million through traffic reductions that occurred during the pandemic,” Malone said.

Malone said that providing a safe and reliable highway requires significant and sustained capital investment.

"The money needed to make these federal investments comes almost exclusively from tolls, the Authority does not receive any dedicated federal or state funding,” Malone said.

Norman Jones, former commissioner of the Department of Environmental Services for the city of Rochester, was attending his first meeting as a member of the Thruway Authority board.

"I think the New York State Thruway is the best value for a transportation system in America,” Jones said. "I've had the opportunity to drive in Florida, Ohio, different states, and you are second to none.”

Thruway officials note that 75% of the bridges on the Thruway are more than 60 years old, and the toll increases will help preserve and rebuild this infrastructure.

