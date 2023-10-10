Hochul steps up security at Jewish sites

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said State Police are increasing security at synagogues, yeshivas, Jewish community centers and other at-risk sites in the wake of the deadly attacks by Hamas on the state of Israel over the weekend.

The stepped-up measures come after state security officials gave Hochul an updated briefing Tuesday on potential threats to Jewish sites.

Speaking at Congregation Beth Emeth in Albany on Monday night, the governor promised to do everything possible to protect people.

“I assure you as the governor, I will make sure that we leave no stone unturned to find out how we can make sure that every single one of you is safe when you gather,” Hochul told the congregation. “Because that is your God-given right to exercise your belief, your religion, your true identity.”

Hochul said her Office of Homeland Security is also monitoring social media for evidence of hate speech and potential threats that stem from the attacks. Speaking at New York City’s Columbus Day parade, she urged social media companies to step up and be vigilant.

“We’re watching very closely, because there has been more communication between jihadist groups and white supremacist groups and other extreme groups, neo-Nazi groups here in the United States and some in New York,” Hochul said. “We are constantly watching, keeping an eye on that situation, to make sure that there's nothing that we should be aware of.”

Hochul said there are no active threats to New York state at this time.

New Yorkers who see suspicious activity should report it immediately through the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services’ “Safeguard New York” website. People can also call 1-866-SAFENYS (1-866-723-3697) to submit a tip, or report it here.

Anyone who has received bias-motivated threats or experienced harassment or discrimination should contact the Hate Crimes Task Force by calling 1-888-392-3644 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or texting “HATE” to 81336. Reports can also be filed online here.

If you need to report a crime or fear for your immediate safety, call 911 immediately.

American citizens who are in Israel and require emergency aid should immediately contact the U.S. Department of State here.

