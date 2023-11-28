Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” as read by WSKG’s namesake

Before his untimely death in 1966, Reverend Stanley Kiehl Gambell recorded a reading of “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens. For years, the tale of loss and redemption was broadcast on Christmas Eve by WSKG Radio.

WSKG was named for Gambell, a prominent local clergyman who was active in children’s television programming.

Pastor of Binghamton’s First Congregational Church, Gambell appeared regularly on TV & Radio, often reciting stories from memory.

He died November 22, 1966 in an auto accident near Wilkes-Barre, PA; shortly before WSKG TV signed on the air. In memory of his dedication to public broadcasting, many people donated on his behalf to the coming public TV station. As a result, WSKG Television, WSKG Radio and WSKG.org all bear his initials.

