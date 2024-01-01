"The Other Side Podcast"

For the beginning stages of the project, I had met with the UNITY leaders and they discussed that their group of teens had had many discussions after covid about how mental health for youth was declining.

They wanted to do something to try to help with the use of their stories. We came up with the idea of a podcast that would not only help youth but also adults and educators that were dealing with youth on a daily basis. I suggested that I didn't want to come up with a project without the input of the kids themselves. They came in and had a tour of the station and a brainstorming session ensued. The group was quiet at first but after becoming more comfortable, had so many brilliant ideas that could help empower youth. We set out a recording plan and started in May. After summer break, we were in full swing with recording and editing.

- Brieanna MorenoWSKG Education Director

