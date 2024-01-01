Thank You
Thank you for believing in our mission and supporting our public service so generously. The 2023 Annual Report is a celebration of service to the community from July 1, 2022-June 30, 2023 that you made possible.
Your support of WSKG touches the lives of thousands of people every single day. Take a look at the difference you make across our region by being a member.
– Sandra from Alfred Station, NY
– Nancy, from Elmira, NY
– Bruce from Ithaca, NY
– Patricia from Pine City, NY
– Kathleen from Sayre, PA
– Bryan from Deposit, NY
– Ron from Painted Post, NY
EDUCATION IN THE COMMUNITY
“Hiding in Plain Sight”
WSKG Education partnered with Catskill Teacher Center, Broome County Health Department, and Binghamton University to discuss youth mental health using the Ken Burns documentary Hiding in Plain Sight. The Catskill Teacher Center created an asynchronous Google Classroom for educators to watch the documentary and then have an online discussion with others in the same field. The Broome County Health Department and WSKG Education paired together to host a screening of "Hiding in Plain Sight" with a panel discussion with experts following. This was done in a hybrid format. Lastly, the Binghamton University Social Work program hosted a screening of the entire documentary for over 150 educators and social workers on Superintendent's Conference Day.
"In the Spring of 2023, the Prevention Coalition of Broome County and BC SAFE (Broome County Suicide Awareness For Everyone) from the Broome County Mental Health Department, partnered with WSKG and BT BOCES to host a successful community event offering a limited viewing of HIDING IN PLAIN SIGHT.
Along with the documentary viewing, this collaboration brought together a panel of local experts, including mental health providers, caseworkers, parent/family advocates, and those with lived experiences, to hold a moderated community conversation centered around children and mental health.
Viewing the documentary provided a launching point to a helpful and supportive conversation as it showcased the challenges and struggles of youth from ages elementary to high school. Those present in the audience including both community and professionals who were able ask questions, discuss challenges, and receive information on best practices, tips, and support for both young people and their families.
Not only was WSKG, through the New York State Grant funds, instrumental in helping to plan this event and bring this partnership’s ideas and strategies to fruition, staff was also present at the event and assisted with providing helpful resources and real-time takeaways that attendees could use with their families and also their profession.
We look forward to collaborating on future mental health focused events!"
-Heidi Mikeska, Community Systems Coordinator/ Suicide Prevention Coordinator, Broome County Mental Health: BC SAFE
WNET awarded WSKG $12,000 grant as part of the Cyberchase: Mobile Adventures in STEM initiative. By taking part in this initiative, WSKG and partners will help local bi-lingual students and families increase their access to STEM activities via workshops and a texting program.
In support of the digital campaign for the Cyberchase: Mobile Adventures in STEM initiative, in person events were also held to have a deeper touch within the community.
Additionally, using assets provided by WNET and Cyberchase, the station was able to engage with both English and Spanish speakers in promotion of the campaign on social media.
PUBLIC PERFORMANCES RETURN
WINNER OF 2022 REGIONAL EMMY FOR ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT - LONG FORM CONTENT
Andrew Pioch - Producer, Alyssa Micha - Videographer & Editor, Michel Micha - Audio Engineer, Adara Alston - Host
A compilation of segments from the series 15th and 16th season were submitted for consideration that included music performances by Samite, the Manhattan Contemporary Chamber Ensemble and an artist profile of dulcimer maker Bernd Krause.
Post-pandemic precautions now being lifted, the public had a front row seat to in-studio recordings. The public was invited back to experience a variety of regional musicians perform and record episodes of WSKG Expressions. The recorded episodes would be available for broadcast and streaming on wskg.org at a later date.
Thanks to a dedicated allocation in the New York State Education Department state budget, public media broadcasters across New York state collaborated on impactful stories focusing on three specific topics:
- Opioid Epidemic
- Aging
- Student Mental Health
Within WSKG, various departments contributed to content creation, including TV Production, Radio, News, and Education.
The state grant allowed the News department to delve into stories exploring the effects of the opioid epidemic on our community.
TV Production took the lead by crafting engaging videos aimed at keeping the region's aging population active and engaged. Meanwhile, Education took a multi-faceted approach to address student mental health, including live screenings and the creation of a student-led podcast, facilitated by Radio and the new Digital Studio.
"The Other Side Podcast"
For the beginning stages of the project, I had met with the UNITY leaders and they discussed that their group of teens had had many discussions after covid about how mental health for youth was declining.
They wanted to do something to try to help with the use of their stories. We came up with the idea of a podcast that would not only help youth but also adults and educators that were dealing with youth on a daily basis. I suggested that I didn't want to come up with a project without the input of the kids themselves. They came in and had a tour of the station and a brainstorming session ensued. The group was quiet at first but after becoming more comfortable, had so many brilliant ideas that could help empower youth. We set out a recording plan and started in May. After summer break, we were in full swing with recording and editing.
- Brieanna MorenoWSKG Education Director
"As a member of Cornell Cooperative Extension Broome County's 4-H UNITY Teen Leaders, I am thrilled to share the incredible journey we embarked on in June 2023. Our collaboration with WSKG has been nothing short of transformative, providing us with a unique platform to address vital issues surrounding mental health through our youth-run, youth-led podcast.
Working hand-in-hand with WSKG, we delved into topics like body image, social media, and coping skills, offering a fresh perspective on the challenges faced by today's youth. The partnership with WSKG, an organization that shares our passion for empowering youth and amplifying youth voices, has been a source of inspiration for our team and the dedicated staff at CCE-BC.
The vision for 4-H UNITY is to bring Visiting Professors into our podcast discussions, reaching beyond our current audience to connect with students in various school districts, and ultimately expanding our impact throughout New York State. The possibilities are limitless, and we're enthusiastic about the ongoing opportunity to educate and inspire through this partnership."
–Kelly Mabee,Assistant Director 4-H UNITY,Cornell Cooperative Extension-Broome County
BOARD OF TRUSTEES
Allen Buyck - Chairperson
Linda Biemer - Vice Chair
Carl Speicher - Secretary/Treasurer
Natasha Thompson - President & CEO
Anne C. Bailey
Carol Beechy, M.D.
Elizabeth Bossong
Brenda Cave James
Barbara Ellis
Tina Fernandez, Esq.
Rob de la Fuente
Hon. Ferris Lebous
Daniel Norton, Esq.
Judy Siggins
Duane Spilde
Heather Struck
Darryl Wood
COMMUNITY ADVISORY BOARD
Marcus Wilson
Sanjay Prasad
Nina Collavo
Mushtaq Bilal
Kaitlin Cutler
Elizabeth Brando
Kirsty Buchanan
Susie Li
Jess Schatzel
Thea Halo
Steve Kettelle
Shoba Agneshwar
Tom Callaghan
Alexandria Lynch
Nathan Butler
Maria Chaves Daza
Karen Howard
Barbara Wolfson
Jocelyn Young
Ellen Kosik Williams
Rev. Peg French
Ted Andrews
Many of WSKG TV Original Productions are available on the WSKG Video Portal. Receive updates, info and interact with the station on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram @WSKGpubmedia) and Pinterest or via our online contact form
WSKG is operated by WSKG Public Telecommunications Council, a private non-profit corporation chartered by the Board of Regents of the University of the State of New York in association with the New York State Department of Education, and provides a public educational telecommunications service under the governance of a Board of Trustees which is selected from the communities served by the Station.
WSKG is a community licensee and is authorized by the FCC to operate television and radio broadcasting services.
WSKG is located at 601 Gates Road, Suite 4, Vestal, NY 13850.
WSKG provides a public broadcasting service to residents of the Station’s coverage area. To accomplish this WSKG produces programs locally and purchases programs from Public Broadcasting Service (PBS), American Public Television (APT), National Public Radio (NPR), and American Public Media, Public Radio International and others. WSKG then promotes these programs to the public through this web site, email, other publications, use of the stations’ own air time, and through other media.
WSKG seeks educational, social and cultural concerns to address through public telecommunications in cooperation with others… and does so through the Community Advisory Board, featuring listeners & viewers from various communities in WSKG’s coverage area.