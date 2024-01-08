Governor Hochul urged to protect New York’s northern border

Three Republican New York state senators are urging Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul to take action to protect the northern border.

In their letter to the governor, state Senators Joseph Griffo of Rome, Mark Walczyk of Watertown and Dan Stec of Queensbury argue that more action is necessary to safeguard the state’s border with Canada due to an increase of illegal crossings by migrants.

Their letter cites data that the border patrol sector “saw more migrant apprehensions in 2023 than it had the last 10 years combined.”

The lawmakers say they are not insensitive to those who are seeking a better life but feel it is “imperative” that New York’s border is secure.

Stec and Walczyk represent border adjacent districts. Griffo did prior to redistricting.