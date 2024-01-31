Empire State Winter Games set to start

The Empire State Winter Games begin Thursday in the Adirondacks.

The 44th Empire State Winter Games will launch after a 700-mile torch run concludes in Lake Placid and an opening ceremony kicks off the games. More than 2,500 athletes are expected to compete in more than 20 winter sports including alpine, cross-country and Nordic combined skiing, biathlon, bobsled, luge, figure skating, ski jumping, speedskating, and winter biking.

Lake Placid serves as the hub for the games and events will also be held in Tupper Lake, Saranac Lake, Paul Smiths, and Wilmington. The Empire State Winter Games are the largest Olympic-style winter sports competition in the Northeast.

