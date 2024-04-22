Restrictions placed on some dairy cattle imports to New York

The New York state Department of Agriculture and Markets has placed temporary restrictions on the import of dairy cattle into the state.

The department has imposed restrictions due to the detection of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in dairy cattle and goats in other states. The temporary rule prohibits dairy cattle with confirmed cases from entering the state. Any dairy cattle from affected states must have a veterinary inspection certificate. No cases of the disease have been detected in New York.

The USDA says pasteurized milk and dairy products are safe to consume because the process kills the virus.

Avian flu has been confirmed in dairy cattle in Texas, Kansas, New Mexico, Michigan, Idaho, Ohio, North Carolina, and South Dakota and in young goats in Minnesota.

