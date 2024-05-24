The Little Delaware Youth Ensemble presents its Spring Concert
The LIttle Delaware Youth Ensemble presents its Spring Concert on Sunday, June 2 at 3pm in the Foothills Performing Arts Center in Oneonta. We hear from Music Director Uli Speth about the concert, and the busy spring the ensemble has had, and about reconnecting with former members who are pursuing ambitious careers.
Preparatory Orchestra
Debrah Devine, Conductor
Just So in the North -- Ignatius Sancho
Dragon Slayer -- Rob Grice
Downtown Suite -- Jay-Martin Pinner
I Library
II The Park
III Main Street
Canyon Sunset -- John Caponegro
Little Delaware Youth Ensemble
Uli Speth, Music Director
Holberg Suite for String Orchestra
in G Major op. 40 -- Edvard Grieg
III. Gavotte - Musette
Clocks (2003) --Coldplay/Chris Martin
Malena Buttermann, leader
String Symphony No. 7 in D Minor -- Felix Mendelssohn
I Allegro Sera Lentz, conductor
Colorado (2019) -- Jason Anick and Max O’Rourke
Arr. Benjamin Knorr
Concerto for Strings in G Minor, RV 157 -- Antonio Vivaldi
I Allegro
II. Largo
III. Allegro
Lullaby for Strings -- George Gershwin