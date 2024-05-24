The LIttle Delaware Youth Ensemble presents its Spring Concert on Sunday, June 2 at 3pm in the Foothills Performing Arts Center in Oneonta. We hear from Music Director Uli Speth about the concert, and the busy spring the ensemble has had, and about reconnecting with former members who are pursuing ambitious careers.

Preparatory Orchestra

Debrah Devine, Conductor

Just So in the North -- Ignatius Sancho

Dragon Slayer -- Rob Grice

Downtown Suite -- Jay-Martin Pinner

I Library

II The Park

III Main Street

Canyon Sunset -- John Caponegro

Little Delaware Youth Ensemble

Uli Speth, Music Director

Holberg Suite for String Orchestra

in G Major op. 40 -- Edvard Grieg

III. Gavotte - Musette

Clocks (2003) --Coldplay/Chris Martin

Malena Buttermann, leader

String Symphony No. 7 in D Minor -- Felix Mendelssohn

I Allegro Sera Lentz, conductor

Colorado (2019) -- Jason Anick and Max O’Rourke

Arr. Benjamin Knorr

Concerto for Strings in G Minor, RV 157 -- Antonio Vivaldi

I Allegro

II. Largo

III. Allegro

Lullaby for Strings -- George Gershwin