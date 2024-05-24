© 2024 WSKG

The Little Delaware Youth Ensemble presents its Spring Concert

Published May 24, 2024 at 11:30 AM EDT
Photo credit: Little Delaware Youth Ensemble

The LIttle Delaware Youth Ensemble presents its Spring Concert on Sunday, June 2 at 3pm in the Foothills Performing Arts Center in Oneonta. We hear from Music Director Uli Speth about the concert, and the busy spring the ensemble has had, and about reconnecting with former members who are pursuing ambitious careers.

Preparatory Orchestra
Debrah Devine, Conductor

Just So in the North -- Ignatius Sancho

Dragon Slayer -- Rob Grice

Downtown Suite -- Jay-Martin Pinner
I Library
II The Park
III Main Street

Canyon Sunset -- John Caponegro

Little Delaware Youth Ensemble
Uli Speth, Music Director

Holberg Suite for String Orchestra
in G Major op. 40 -- Edvard Grieg
III. Gavotte - Musette

Clocks (2003) --Coldplay/Chris Martin

Malena Buttermann, leader

String Symphony No. 7 in D Minor -- Felix Mendelssohn
I Allegro Sera Lentz, conductor

Colorado (2019) -- Jason Anick and Max O’Rourke
Arr. Benjamin Knorr

Concerto for Strings in G Minor, RV 157 -- Antonio Vivaldi
I Allegro
II. Largo
III. Allegro

Lullaby for Strings -- George Gershwin
Arts
