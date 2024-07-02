Upstate NY wins federal tech hub grant securing millions of dollars for cities along I-90 corridor

The White House announced 12 regional technology hubs Tuesday, including one in New York spanning the I-90 corridor between Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse.

The selection comes with $40 million for the region, and unlocks up to $8 million in matching funds from the state aimed and accelerating growth of the semiconductor industry.

“With this major investment, the feds are shining a national spotlight, and confirming what I have long known, that America’s semiconductor future runs through the heart of Upstate NY along the I-90 corridor,” Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-New York, said in a news release.

Schumer was in town with Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrortra and others in October announcing the “NY SMART I-Corridor Tech Hub” had won a federal designation putting it in line to win one of these “implementation grants.” The regional hub encompasses the Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, Ithaca, Auburn and Batavia metropolitan areas.

In total, the Biden administration committed $504 million on Tuesday to regions in Colorado, Montana, Illinois, Nevada, South Florida and elsewhere focused on industries also including clean energy, biotechnology, artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and more, strengthening national and economic security.

The program is part of the CHIPS & Science Act championed by Schumer and signed into law in 2022.

“With this transformative federal grant, New York is taking another major leap toward building Chips Country in our state,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement. “This award will help to bring the next generation of semiconductor research, manufacturing, and workforce training upstate and unlock even more funding — on top of our other state investments — to attract chipmaking businesses and jobs.”

The collaboration will focus on key areas:

▶Monroe Community College will lead a workforce training program called STEP UP (Semiconductor Talent & Employer Partnership in Upstate New York) that will work with supply chain firms on training, job placement and retention. MCC plans to add new curriculum and credentialing programs to its Optical Systems Technology Program.

"Fabs and suppliers in the corridor will face a gap of over 10,000 jobs by 2034 that requires immediate action to train workers for 5,000 middle-skill jobs like electrical assemblers and processing technicians, 4,000 construction jobs like electricians and welders, and 2,500 high-skill engineering jobs like industrial engineers and software developers," according to a statement released by Schumer.

▶The University at Buffalo will oversee efforts to close supply chain gaps. Federal dollars will go toward increasing capacity at three regional "manufacturing extension partnerships." The effort aims to "guide manufacturers through assessments to understand how their products fit into the broader semiconductor supply chain and develop pathways for each manufacturer to obtain the right certifications and other expertise necessary to make them eligible to sell into these fabs."

▶Syracuse University will work on commercialization, connecting startups with critical resources, including equipment and facilities, research and development/prototyping.

"The targeted investments this Hubs funding enables – in workforce, innovation, and advanced manufacturing – position us to lead the way across the full semiconductor value chain, and in so doing, expand economic opportunity for all across our entire corridor," said Joe Stefko, president of ROC2025, one of three key organizers of the region's tech hub application.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

