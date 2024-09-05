© 2024 WSKG

601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

217 N Aurora St
Ithaca, NY 14850

FCC LICENSE RENEWAL
FCC Public Files:
WSKG-FM · WSQX-FM · WSQG-FM · WSQE · WSQA · WSQC-FM · WSQN · WSKG-TV · WSKA
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

State Fair’s iconic butter sculpture converted to energy

WRVO | By Jessica Cain
Published September 5, 2024 at 5:03 AM EDT
MICHAEL OKONIEWSKI
/
NYS FAIR

The iconic butter sculpture is such an important part of the New York State Fair, it would be a shame to just throw it away. That’s why it’s serving a different purpose.

Jack Klapper is the co-owner of Noblehurst Farms in Livingston County, NY. It’s a seven generation dairy farm that dates back to the early 1800s.

Farmer Jack Klapper empties a bag of butter from the New York State Fair. It will be converted into energy at his farm.
American Dairy Association
/
American Dairy Association
Farmer Jack Klapper empties a bag of butter from the New York State Fair. It will be converted into energy at his farm.

"I'm really really just proud of the heritage of this place, the family members, and people before me. We hope to continue for many more generations to come," Klapper said.

And sustainability is important to Klapper, so he’s playing a role in converting food waste into energy, including the butter sculpture.

On Tuesday, teams from the American Dairy Association and Cornell Master Gardeners dismantled the 800 lbs. of butter, bagged it, and put it into Klapper’s truck. He drove it about an hour and a half to his western New York farm.

"We're going to mix it in with other food waste that we picked up from local supermarkets and universities and places like that,” he said. “Then, we also mix it with our cow's manure, and it'll go into a big vat, a big tank."

After about 28 days, the mixture is expected to generate enough energy to power a home for 3-5 days.

This year’s butter sculpture was called “Dairy: Good for You. Good for the Planet.” It showed a family enjoying the outdoors on one side, while a dairy farmer planted a tree on the other side.

 
Tags
News New York Public News Network
Jessica Cain
Jessica Cain is a freelance reporter for WRVO, covering issues around central New York. Most recently, Jessica was a package producer at Fox News in New York City, where she worked on major news events, including the 2016 presidential conventions and election. Prior to that, she worked as a reporter and anchor for multiple media outlets in central and northern New York. A Camillus native, Jessica enjoys exploring the outdoors with her daughters, going to the theater, playing the piano, and reading.
See stories by Jessica Cain