State Fair’s iconic butter sculpture converted to energy

The iconic butter sculpture is such an important part of the New York State Fair, it would be a shame to just throw it away. That’s why it’s serving a different purpose.

Jack Klapper is the co-owner of Noblehurst Farms in Livingston County, NY. It’s a seven generation dairy farm that dates back to the early 1800s.

American Dairy Association / American Dairy Association Farmer Jack Klapper empties a bag of butter from the New York State Fair. It will be converted into energy at his farm.

"I'm really really just proud of the heritage of this place, the family members, and people before me. We hope to continue for many more generations to come," Klapper said.

And sustainability is important to Klapper, so he’s playing a role in converting food waste into energy, including the butter sculpture.

On Tuesday, teams from the American Dairy Association and Cornell Master Gardeners dismantled the 800 lbs. of butter, bagged it, and put it into Klapper’s truck. He drove it about an hour and a half to his western New York farm.

"We're going to mix it in with other food waste that we picked up from local supermarkets and universities and places like that,” he said. “Then, we also mix it with our cow's manure, and it'll go into a big vat, a big tank."

After about 28 days, the mixture is expected to generate enough energy to power a home for 3-5 days.

This year’s butter sculpture was called “Dairy: Good for You. Good for the Planet.” It showed a family enjoying the outdoors on one side, while a dairy farmer planted a tree on the other side.



