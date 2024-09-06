Environmental groups call on Hochul to abandon nuclear energy plans

Environmentalists are calling on Gov. Kathy Hochul to turn away from nuclear energy options as state leaders look into climate policies.

Hochul delivered remarks during the Future Energy Economy Summit in Syracuse Thursday, renewing her commitment to supporting renewable energy growth and economic development. She said an all encompassing approach is needed to address climate changes and support economic development.

"I'm so excited about this all-of-the-above approach – except for the fracking or coal, as I mentioned," Hochul said. "From wind and solar, to geothermal and hydrogen or even splitting an atom. This is the possibility that lies before us. And I'll move heaven and earth. I will move heaven and earth to make sure we have the strongest economy with the strongest energy plans that protect Mother Earth from this long, long assault by mankind."

Outside the summit, dozens of environmental advocates gathered to urge Hochul to move away from nuclear energy options, arguing that it is not a clean, viable option that the state needs.

Bob Howarth is a professor of ecology and environmental biology at Cornell University and member of the New York State Climate Action Council. He attended both the summit and the protest and said the state has good momentum in climate policy but should ignore what he calls the "fad" of nuclear energy.

"I'm cautiously optimistic that people are getting it," Howarth said. "The governor gets it to the 97% level, she's got this one, shiny object of nuclear power that's she's wrong on but we'll redirect her. We have the ability to meet the climate goals with wind, solar power, demand management, storage, battery storage, we can do that, and I do think that it will be good for the people of New York."

Following the rally, advocates released a letter signed by over 150 environmental justice groups, calling on Hochul to implement the state's Climate Act by increasing safe renewable energy.