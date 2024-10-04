© 2024 WSKG

601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

217 N Aurora St
Ithaca, NY 14850

FCC LICENSE RENEWAL
FCC Public Files:
WSKG-FM · WSQX-FM · WSQG-FM · WSQE · WSQA · WSQC-FM · WSQN · WSKG-TV · WSKA
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Cayuga Chamber Orchestra presents "Ostinato"

WSKG | By Bill Snyder
Published October 4, 2024 at 1:59 PM EDT
Photo credit: Cayuga Chamber Orchestra

The Cayuga Chamber Orchestra performs a concert called "Ostinato" on Saturday, October 12 at 7:30 in Ford Hall on the Ithaca College campus, with a pre-concert talk at 6:30. New Music Director Guillaume Pirard joins us to talk about how each piece on the program supplies a different view of an ostinato. We also learn about the soloist, Orion Weiss.

Guillaume Pirard, Conductor

Charles IVES: The Unanswered Question
L. BOCCHERINI: Musica notturna delle strade di Madrid
W. A. MOZART: Piano Concerto No. 14 in E Flat Major, K. 449
Orion Weiss, Piano
F. MENDELSSOHN: Symphony No.4 op. 90 in A major, “Italian” 
Arts
Bill Snyder
See stories by Bill Snyder