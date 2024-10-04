The Cayuga Chamber Orchestra presents "Ostinato"

The Cayuga Chamber Orchestra performs a concert called "Ostinato" on Saturday, October 12 at 7:30 in Ford Hall on the Ithaca College campus, with a pre-concert talk at 6:30. New Music Director Guillaume Pirard joins us to talk about how each piece on the program supplies a different view of an ostinato. We also learn about the soloist, Orion Weiss.

Guillaume Pirard, Conductor

Charles IVES: The Unanswered Question

L. BOCCHERINI: Musica notturna delle strade di Madrid

W. A. MOZART: Piano Concerto No. 14 in E Flat Major, K. 449

Orion Weiss, Piano

F. MENDELSSOHN: Symphony No.4 op. 90 in A major, “Italian”