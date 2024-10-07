© 2024 WSKG

Election Day: What New York voters should know

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Samantha Simmons
Published October 7, 2024 at 10:10 AM EDT
Vote Here sign
Lucas Willard
/
WAMC
"Vote here" sign

With a month until Election Day, voters are gearing up to make their decisions in local, state, and national elections across the country. With the disputed outcome of 2020 continuing to hang over this election, the people running the voting are under unprecedented and often unfounded scrutiny. WAMC spoke with New York State Board of Elections Public Information Director Kathleen McGrath about what voters should know ahead of the election and how her office is handling growing public doubt.
New York Public News Network
Samantha Simmons
Samantha joined the WAMC staff after interning during her final semester at the University at Albany. A Troy native, she looks forward to covering what matters most to those in her community. Aside from working, Samantha enjoys spending time with her friends, family, and cat. She can be reached by phone at (518)-465-5233 Ext. 211 or by email at ssimmons@wamc.org.
See stories by Samantha Simmons