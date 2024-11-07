28 people injured, 1 critically, in Thursday morning tour bus crash on I-490 near Chili

Twenty-eight people were hurt, including one who suffered critical injuries, after a tour bus overturned on Interstate 490 on Thursday morning.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said the crash shut down I-490 between exits 3 and 4 in the Chili/Riga area.

State Police are assisting and said the accident is near Union Street.

State Department of Transportation officials said all westbound lanes in that area are closed, but all eastbound lanes are open.

State Police are assisting the Monroe County Sheriff's Office with investigating a crash on Interstate 490 westbound in the town of Chili involving an overturned tour bus. Interstate 490 westbound is closed at Union Street. pic.twitter.com/LSPOvhW555 — NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) November 7, 2024

Several ambulances and other first responders responded to the scene, but there aren’t specific details yet on the severity of injuries, or how many people were on board that bus.

Rochester Regional Health, which is treating some of the hurt passengers at Rochester General and Unity hospitals, said in a statement that this type of mass casualty is "a scenario we regularly train for and we are coordinating closely with local EMS and law enforcement to ensure a swift and organized response."

The health system also said it would provide updates on patients as they become available.

During a media briefing Thursday morning, Sheriff's Office officials said the bus — operated by Tribal Sun Bus Co. in Massachusetts — had left from New York City at midnight and was making stops along the Thruway on its way to Niagara Falls.

In a statement, Gov. Kathy Hochul expressed her concern for those who were injured and said she was "deeply grateful for the heroic efforts of our first responders.”

"I join the people of New York in praying for the well-being of all involved in this serious incident," she said.

WXXI News will update this story throughout the day as more information becomes available.

