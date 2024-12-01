Buffalo Bills Sunday Night Football game proceeds, halftime drone show canceled

Tonight the Buffalo Bills will proceed with playing the San Francisco 49ers at 8:20 p.m. Orchard Park already had 22.9 inches of snow as of the latest National Weather Service update at 10:55 a.m. Sunday.

Lockport resident and season ticket holder Steven Codd spoke with WBFO as he drove to the stadium.

"I'm right at the light to get on the 990 South, on Millersport. And it's just like very lightly snowing, just clouds, so it's perfect conditions right now. But I hear that, you know, once you hit the wall, where the wall of the snow band was, it's just a totally different story, Codd said.

He said that his only concern with weather is in Orchard Park itself.

"Only because of how night and day, the differences with the roads when you once you leave Orchard Park, I think that's going to save a lot of accidents on the road," Codd added. "And I think that as long as, you know, you can get in and out of just Orchard Park. I think everyone, everything will be fine."

While the game will proceed, the Sunday Night Lights halftime drone show has been postponed.

Due to inclement weather and safety conditions in Orchard Park, the Sunday Night Lights at @HighmarkStadm drone show has been postponed. #SFvsBUF #BillsMafia



More info: https://t.co/7uppFChTq7 pic.twitter.com/4jaxQY3th7 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) December 1, 2024

Tonight the National Weather Service is projecting snow showers in Orchard Park before 1 a.m. The chance of precipitation is 60 percent and new snow accumulation could be around one to three inches. It will be cloudy, with a low temp around 24 degrees Fahrenheit and winds from 6 to 13 miles per hour. At 5:45 p.m. it was 28 degrees Fahrenheit, however the wind chill was 18 degrees Fahrenheit.

