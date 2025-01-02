NY Attorney General's office recuses itself from inmate death case and appoints investigator

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Thursday that her office would recuse itself in the investigation of a 43-year-old inmate's death after he was beaten in an Oneida County prison.

State authorities had been investigating 13 corrections officers and one nurse who are accused of being involved in the Dec. 9 beating of Robert Brooks, an inmate at Marcy Correctional Facility. Brooks died the next day.

Body camera footage released by James' office showed officers repeatedly punching and assaulting a handcuffed Brooks.

The Attorney General’s Office, which was overseeing the investigation, said its lawyers are defending four of those officers over separate matters, posing a potential conflict of interest.

“Even the possibility or mere appearance of a conflict could tie up a potential prosecution in lengthy legal challenges or get a potential prosecution outright dismissed,” James said in a video statement.

The Attorney General’s Office normally oversees investigations involving the treatment of incarcerated individuals. But it also represents state agencies and employees and corrections officers.

James has appointed Onondaga County District Attorney William J. Fitzpatrick as a special prosecutor to take over the investigation.

“This decision is not one that was made lightly, but we believe this is the best course of action to protect the integrity of the investigation, and to ensure accountability and justice for Mr. Brooks, his family, friends, loved ones, and for all New Yorkers,” James said.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement that she expects swift action now that Fitzpatrick has been appointed.

“I expect prosecutors will work expeditiously to bring formal charges and make arrests for the killing of Robert Brooks,” she said. “Too much time has passed without charges being brought against the individuals responsible."