In Memory of President Jimmy Carter: Special Programming on WSKG-TV and WSKG Radio

In the coming days, WSKG will be airing programming in honor of President Jimmy Carter and airing special coverage of his memorial and funeral services. WSKG will remember former President Jimmy Carter legacy with the following programs:

WSKG NEWS



NPR Special Report: The Life and Legacy of Former President Jimmy Carter will air Monday, January 6 at 8:00 pm



Service in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, where Carter’s remains will lie in state will air Tuesday, January 7 at 2:30 pm



State Funeral Service at the Washington National Cathedral will air Thursday, January 9 at 9:30 am

Making Sense of the Misunderstood Foreign Policy of Jimmy Carter will air on Sunday, January 12 at 7:00 pm.



WSKG-TV



Jimmy Carter: In Their Own Words will air on Saturday, January 4 at 5:30 pm



Remembering President Jimmy Carter - A PBS News Special will air on Thursday, January 9 at 9:00 am

In addition to these broadcast specials, you can also find the following programs remembering President Jimmy Carter streaming on WSKG Passport:

American Experience: Jimmy Carter

Feeling Good About America The 1976 Presidential Election

Jimmy Carter: In Their Own Words

Jimmy Carter 100: A Celebration in Song

