State Republicans react to Hochul's State of the State Address

New York lawmakers are reacting to the goals and policies outlined by Gov. Kathy Hochul's State of the State address. For some state Republicans and Conservatives, the reactions range from disbelief to cautious optimism.

Hochul addressed issues from affordability and housing to crime and mental health in her State of the State Address, drawing a range of support and criticism from state lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. State Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay (R-Pulaski), said the governor highlighted issues that state Republicans have been looking to tackle for years.

"I think the governor can read a poll," Barclay said. "I think she saw the results of this last election and I think she finally recognizes what the priorities are for New Yorkers, hopefully, other elected officials will wake up to that too. When I say others, I really mean the Democratic majorities, and realize we've got to get on board with this or there will be electoral consequences."

While Barclay is optimistic on the topics of inflation relief, public safety and child care accessibility, he said he would look out for stronger stances on some crime-related issues like bail reform.

"She didn't really address those," Barclay said. "We think they really need a fresh look at and for bail reform and Raise the Age, we think they need to be completely repealed. I think she needs to go a little further on criminal justice."

Barclay said he will look for more details as the budget season begins.

A statement released by the New York State Conservative Party does not show quite the same optimism. The statement questioned where "common sense" can be found in the outlined plan and took particular issue with Hochul's affordability plan.

"Mrs. Hochul seems to actually believe that expanding government — taking and spending even more of our money — is the way to bring relief to cash-strapped New Yorkers who perennially pay some of the highest taxes in America," the statement said. "That’s the exact governing attitude that put working- and middle-class New Yorkers in the hole they now occupy."

Hochul will expand on the proposals and goals in the Executive Budget Presentation next week.