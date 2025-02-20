New York cancels visits at all 42 prisons amid protests and unrest

On the fourth day of statewide prison strikes and protests, visitations at all of New York's 42 correctional facilities have been canceled until further notice.

The state's Department of Corrections and Community Supervision made the announcement Thursday morning.

Correction officers have been on strike since Monday, demanding safer working conditions amid a statewide staffing shortage.

Multiple news outlets have reported an incident at Riverview Correctional in Ogdensburg, where there was a large police presence overnight, and the area's hospital has been put on alert. St. Lawrence County has activated its Mass Casualty Incident plan.

Bare Hill Correctional in Malone is also reportedly experiencing unrest inside the prison.

Hochul signed an executive order Wednesday activating more than 3,500 members of the New York National Guard to provide security at affected prisons.