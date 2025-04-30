© 2025 WSKG

601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

217 N Aurora St
Ithaca, NY 14850

FCC LICENSE RENEWAL
FCC Public Files:
WSKG-FM · WSQX-FM · WSQG-FM · WSQE · WSQA · WSQC-FM · WSQN · WSKG-TV · WSKA
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In just 10 seconds, you can take a stand for WSKG! Tell Congress to Protect Public Media NOW!

WATCH: Exclusive one-on-one interview with PPL

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Emyle Watkins
Published April 30, 2025 at 9:23 AM EDT
left side: BTPM NPR Disabilities Beat logo. On the right: photos of Maria Perrin and Emyle Watkins. At the bottom: white text reading LIVE INTERVIEW WITH PUBLIC PARTNERSHIPS LLC

At noon Wednesday, BTPM's Disability Reporter Emyle Watkins hosted a live interview with Maria Perrin, the president of PPL, the new single statewide fiscal intermediary (FI) for the Consumer Directed Personal Assistance Program (CDPAP).

During this exclusive interview, Watkins and Perrin discuss what CDPAP is, the move from 600 FIs to PPL being the only FI in New York, and the process of transitioning the hundreds of thousands of disabled people and their care workers to this company. Most importantly, Perrin answers questions submitted in advance by the disability community regarding the transition and their concerns.

Please note that technical difficulties caused a partial audio malfunction for the 15 minutes of the live stream. Once the audio issue was corrected, Watkins re-asked the affected questions at the end of the stream. An edited version of this Q&A will be uploaded as soon as it is available.

All questions from the public were accepted in advance of the live interview.

Tags
New York Public News Network
Emyle Watkins
Emyle Watkins is an investigative journalist covering disability for BTPM.
See stories by Emyle Watkins