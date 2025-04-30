WATCH: Exclusive one-on-one interview with PPL

At noon Wednesday, BTPM's Disability Reporter Emyle Watkins hosted a live interview with Maria Perrin, the president of PPL, the new single statewide fiscal intermediary (FI) for the Consumer Directed Personal Assistance Program (CDPAP).

During this exclusive interview, Watkins and Perrin discuss what CDPAP is, the move from 600 FIs to PPL being the only FI in New York, and the process of transitioning the hundreds of thousands of disabled people and their care workers to this company. Most importantly, Perrin answers questions submitted in advance by the disability community regarding the transition and their concerns.

Please note that technical difficulties caused a partial audio malfunction for the 15 minutes of the live stream. Once the audio issue was corrected, Watkins re-asked the affected questions at the end of the stream. An edited version of this Q&A will be uploaded as soon as it is available.

All questions from the public were accepted in advance of the live interview.

