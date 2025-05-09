From Page to Stage: Pocket operas bring student stories to life

What do a 10-year-old writer, a college composer, and a professional opera singer have in common? At Tri-Cities Opera, they’re all part of a singular creative process known as the Pocket Opera Project - a collaboration that transforms young writers’ stories into fully staged operas.

John Rozzoni is the Executive Director of Tri-Cities Opera. He said the project is designed to make opera more digestible and engaging. Pocket operas are short works adapted from short stories adapted from winning entries of the WSKG Student Writing Challenge. He describes the project as “adorable and ambitious.”

The stories are selected, then handed over to student composers in Binghamton University’s composition program. The student composers work with librettists from the community to turn the young writers’ ideas into full musical narratives.

After workshops and revisions, the operas are brought to life by TCO’s professional artists. The entire process, from first draft to final performance, takes just under a year.

Rozzoni lights up when talking about one story in particular this season. “Cryptids” - a tale of mysterious creatures like Bigfoot - leans into a whimsical, musical-theater tone. But beyond the charm of individual pieces, what stands out most is the sheer quality of the music.

“I think a lot of people assume that new classical music will be difficult to listen to,” Rozzoni says. “But these student composers are writing beautiful melodies and accessible harmonies. Our singers are having so much fun performing these works.”

At its core, the pocket operas are about bringing different groups of artists together.

“To me, the most inspiring part is the intergenerational nature of it,” Rozzoni says. “You’ve got a 10-year-old kid, in essence, collaborating with a professional opera singer. There’s such a sense of respect for each part of the process. That’s rare and really special.”

This year’s pocket operas will be performed on Saturday, May 10th at 3 pm at the TriCities Opera Center, located on Clinton Street in Binghamton. Tickets are available at tricitiesopera.com .

This year’s story selections include:

All Things Lovely and Treacherous by Audra A. from Haverling High School (Bath, NY) Music by Nicky Radford; libretto by Evelyn Woe

Dust by Casmira J. from Russell I. Doig Middle School (Trumansburg, NY) Music by Daniel Beneni; libretto by Evelyn Woe

The Farthest Hill by Adeline S. (Homeschool) Music by Joseph Kosik; libretto by Eileen Byrne & Joseph Kosik

I Stumble as I Step by Susanne G. from Ithaca High School (Ithaca, NY) Music by Charlie He; libretto by Eileen Byrne

Cryptids: A Field Guide (Opera Title: The Next Top Cryptid) by Jameson D. from Warren L. Miller Elementary (Mansfield, PA) Music by Zachary Sloan; libretto by Marshall Frey & Zachary Sloan

A Plea from the Sea by Silas P. from Sherburne-Earlville Elementary School (Sherburne, NY) Music and libretto by Jack Ehrichs

Saccharine by Amber C. from Montrose Area High School (Montrose, PA) Music by Kyle McAfee; libretto by Evelyn Woe

