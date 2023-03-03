© 2023 WSKG

Arts

Celebrate the march with WSKG Classical: March Mania 2023

WSKG
Published March 3, 2023 at 9:43 AM EST
March Mania 2023 Final Horz@4x.png

Join WSKG Midday Classics with host Bill Snyder all month long for March Mania. Explore the variety of ways marches have contributed to music throughout the world.

MARCH MANIA 2023 SCHEDULE

March 1
(St. David’s Day): Ralph Vaughan Williams: Toccata Marziale  — 4:32
Donald Hunsberger, cond.; Eastman Wind Ensemble

March 2
Richard Wagner: TANNHÄUSER — Pilgrim’s Chorus — 4:56
Robert Shaw, cond.; Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and Chorus

March 3
Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov: Jubilee March — 5:41
Slovak Radio Symphony Orchestra

March 6
Hector Berlioz: THE DAMNATION OF FAUST: Rakoczy March — 4:12
Arthur Fiedler, cond.; Boston Pops

March 7
Antonin Dvorak: Festival March — 5:26
Jiri Belohlavek, cond.; Prague Symphony Orchestra

March 8
Richard Wagner: TANNHÄUSER: Fest March — 6:54
Robert Shaw, cond.; Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and Chorus

March 9
Sergei Prokofiev/arr. Jascha Heifetz: THE LOVE FOR THREE ORANGES : March — 1:23
Aaron Rosand, violin; John Covelli, piano

March 10
Andre Caplet: Marche Triomphale — 5:30
Leif Segerstam, cond.; State Symphony Orchestra of Rhineland-Pfalz

March13
Johann Strauss, Sr. : Radetzky March — 3:11
Arthur Fiedler, cond.; Boston Pops

March 14
Hector Berlioz: March to the Scaffold fr. Symphonie Fantastique
Erich Kunzel, cond.; Cincinnati Pops Orchestra

March 15
Franz Schubert: Three Heroic Marches — 13:58
Yaara Tal and Andreas Groethuysen, duo-pianists

March 16
Edvard Grieg: SIGURD JORSALFAR: Ceremonial March — 8:47
Esa-Pekka Salonen, cond.; Swedish Radio Symphony

March 17
(St. Patrick’s Day): Victor Herbert: BABES IN TOYLAND: March of the Toys — 3:48
Arthur Fiedler, cond.; Boston Pops

March 20
(Spring begins at 5:24 p.m.): Frederik Delius: The March of Spring — 8:48
Vernon Handley, cond.; Ulster Orchestra

March 21
Dame Ethel Smyth: March of the Women — 3:03
Katy Lavinia Cooper, cond.; Glasgow University Chapel Choir

March 22
Leroy Anderson: March of the Two Left Feet — 2:18
Newton Wayland, cond.; Rochester Pops

March 23
George Gershwin; Strike up the Band — 2:43
Arthur Fielder, cond.; Boston Pops

March 24
Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No.5 in C — 5:35
Andre Previn, cond.; Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

March 27
John Philip Sousa: The Liberty Bell (Monty Python’s Flying Circus theme) — 3:26
Frederick Fennell, cond.; Eastman Wind Ensemble

March 28
Georg Philip Telemann: Heroic Marches — 19:47
Håkan Hardenberger, trumpet; Simon Preston, organ

March 29
Giuseppe Verdi: AIDA: Grand March — 3:33
Arthur Fiedler, cond.; Boston Pops

March 30
PDQ Bach: March of the Cute Little Wood Sprites — 3:51
Prof. Peter Schickele, cond.; Turtle Mountain Naval Base Tactical Wind Ensemble

March 30
John Philip Sousa: El Capitan March — 2:37
John Wallace, cond.; The Wallace Collection

March 31
Sir Arthur Sullivan: IOLANTHE: The Entrance of the Peers
Alexander Faris, cond.; D’Oyly Carte Orchestra and Chorus

