Celebrate the march with WSKG Classical: March Mania 2023

March 20

(Spring begins at 5:24 p.m.): Frederik Delius: The March of Spring — 8:48

Vernon Handley, cond.; Ulster Orchestra

March 21

Dame Ethel Smyth: March of the Women — 3:03

Katy Lavinia Cooper, cond.; Glasgow University Chapel Choir

March 22

Leroy Anderson: March of the Two Left Feet — 2:18

Newton Wayland, cond.; Rochester Pops

March 23

George Gershwin; Strike up the Band — 2:43

Arthur Fielder, cond.; Boston Pops

March 24

Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No.5 in C — 5:35

Andre Previn, cond.; Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

March 27

John Philip Sousa: The Liberty Bell (Monty Python’s Flying Circus theme) — 3:26

Frederick Fennell, cond.; Eastman Wind Ensemble

March 28

Georg Philip Telemann: Heroic Marches — 19:47

Håkan Hardenberger, trumpet; Simon Preston, organ

March 29

Giuseppe Verdi: AIDA: Grand March — 3:33

Arthur Fiedler, cond.; Boston Pops

March 30

PDQ Bach: March of the Cute Little Wood Sprites — 3:51

Prof. Peter Schickele, cond.; Turtle Mountain Naval Base Tactical Wind Ensemble

March 30

John Philip Sousa: El Capitan March — 2:37

John Wallace, cond.; The Wallace Collection

March 31

Sir Arthur Sullivan: IOLANTHE: The Entrance of the Peers

Alexander Faris, cond.; D’Oyly Carte Orchestra and Chorus