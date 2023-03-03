Celebrate the march with WSKG Classical: March Mania 2023
Join WSKG Midday Classics with host Bill Snyder all month long for March Mania. Explore the variety of ways marches have contributed to music throughout the world.
MARCH MANIA 2023 SCHEDULE
March 1
(St. David’s Day): Ralph Vaughan Williams: Toccata Marziale — 4:32
Donald Hunsberger, cond.; Eastman Wind Ensemble
March 2
Richard Wagner: TANNHÄUSER — Pilgrim’s Chorus — 4:56
Robert Shaw, cond.; Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and Chorus
March 3
Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov: Jubilee March — 5:41
Slovak Radio Symphony Orchestra
March 6
Hector Berlioz: THE DAMNATION OF FAUST: Rakoczy March — 4:12
Arthur Fiedler, cond.; Boston Pops
March 7
Antonin Dvorak: Festival March — 5:26
Jiri Belohlavek, cond.; Prague Symphony Orchestra
March 8
Richard Wagner: TANNHÄUSER: Fest March — 6:54
Robert Shaw, cond.; Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and Chorus
March 9
Sergei Prokofiev/arr. Jascha Heifetz: THE LOVE FOR THREE ORANGES : March — 1:23
Aaron Rosand, violin; John Covelli, piano
March 10
Andre Caplet: Marche Triomphale — 5:30
Leif Segerstam, cond.; State Symphony Orchestra of Rhineland-Pfalz
March13
Johann Strauss, Sr. : Radetzky March — 3:11
Arthur Fiedler, cond.; Boston Pops
March 14
Hector Berlioz: March to the Scaffold fr. Symphonie Fantastique
Erich Kunzel, cond.; Cincinnati Pops Orchestra
March 15
Franz Schubert: Three Heroic Marches — 13:58
Yaara Tal and Andreas Groethuysen, duo-pianists
March 16
Edvard Grieg: SIGURD JORSALFAR: Ceremonial March — 8:47
Esa-Pekka Salonen, cond.; Swedish Radio Symphony
March 17
(St. Patrick’s Day): Victor Herbert: BABES IN TOYLAND: March of the Toys — 3:48
Arthur Fiedler, cond.; Boston Pops
March 20
(Spring begins at 5:24 p.m.): Frederik Delius: The March of Spring — 8:48
Vernon Handley, cond.; Ulster Orchestra
March 21
Dame Ethel Smyth: March of the Women — 3:03
Katy Lavinia Cooper, cond.; Glasgow University Chapel Choir
March 22
Leroy Anderson: March of the Two Left Feet — 2:18
Newton Wayland, cond.; Rochester Pops
March 23
George Gershwin; Strike up the Band — 2:43
Arthur Fielder, cond.; Boston Pops
March 24
Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No.5 in C — 5:35
Andre Previn, cond.; Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
March 27
John Philip Sousa: The Liberty Bell (Monty Python’s Flying Circus theme) — 3:26
Frederick Fennell, cond.; Eastman Wind Ensemble
March 28
Georg Philip Telemann: Heroic Marches — 19:47
Håkan Hardenberger, trumpet; Simon Preston, organ
March 29
Giuseppe Verdi: AIDA: Grand March — 3:33
Arthur Fiedler, cond.; Boston Pops
March 30
PDQ Bach: March of the Cute Little Wood Sprites — 3:51
Prof. Peter Schickele, cond.; Turtle Mountain Naval Base Tactical Wind Ensemble
March 30
John Philip Sousa: El Capitan March — 2:37
John Wallace, cond.; The Wallace Collection
March 31
Sir Arthur Sullivan: IOLANTHE: The Entrance of the Peers
Alexander Faris, cond.; D’Oyly Carte Orchestra and Chorus