Exploring the complicated truth of life with poet Sierra DeMulder

Sierra DeMulder is an internationally-recognized poet, educator, and podcast host. She is a two-time National Poetry Slam champion, a five-time published author (The Bones Below, New Shoes on a Dead Horse, We Slept Here, Today Means Amen, and Ephemera), and the co-host of Just Break Up, a globally popular advice podcast that has been downloaded more than 4 million times. Sierra lives in upstate New York with her wife and daughter.

WAITING

While my grandmother waits for death

in the other room—her lips cracked as

brown sugar, her fingers moving in sleep

against the buttons of her nightgown—

the women in my family play cards.

They forget to eat. Cry about past lovers.

Sort bills and outdated subscriptions.

They sit on the floor, taking turns massaging

out the grief and answering worried calls

from friends, clergy, neighbors who

sloppily soak the phone with their regret—

I should have called earlier but the holidays,you know? There is camaraderie among

women and death. Both know how to

become a vigil. To be busy and still.

An usher from one room to the next.

One sister drove through the night.

One daughter wore the same clothes

for a week. I was wrong; my grandmother

isn’t waiting for death. Instead, drifting

in and out of a much softer word. It is

the living who wait. Who count the hours,

the morphine doses, the last requests

for ice chips—with their card games and

their tears and their own hushed regrets

from all the time they had nothing to wait for.