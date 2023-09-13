© 2023 WSKG

Arts

A couple's tempestuous love life off-stage is mirrored on-stage in a tuneful musical

WSKG | By Bill Snyder
Published September 13, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT
Photo credit: Endicott Performing Arts Center; Theatre Street Productions

Theatre Street Productions and the Endicott Performing Arts Center present Cole Porter's musical Kiss Me, Kate. Andrea Gregori, who plays the off-stage Lilli and the on-stage Kate, joins us to talk about this tuneful hit from 1948 and why it is still a hit. Director Pat Foti talks about the challenges to the cast of going back and forth between Shakespearean language and 40's slang, and the amount of dancing the show requires.

