The Friends of Music of Stamford present a violin/guitar duo, with some surprise instruments added

The Friends of Music of Stamford, NY present their next concert on Sunday, October 15 at 3pm in the First Presbyterian Church Stamford. The performers used to the Best Friends Duo, but are now ArcoStrum. The duo is comprised of a violinist and a guitarist who perform a great variety of music one might not expect from just two performers. We hear from them about how they met, how they found music for their specific combination, and how they bring traditional Chinese instrument into the mix.