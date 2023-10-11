Music for winds from the Fenimore Chamber Orchestra

Wind players from the Fenimore Chamber Orchestra present "Aeolian Dance", a program of music by Georges Enescu, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, and Camille Saint-Saens in two performances. Saturday, October 14 at 3pm in Christ Church, 46 River Street in Cooperstown, and then on Sunday, October 15 at 2pm in the Walton Theatre, 30 Gardiner Street in Walton. We hear from Music Director Maciej Zoltowski and founder Thomas Wolf about the program.

G. ENESCU Decet for Winds, Op.14

W. A. MOZART Serenade No. 12 K.388 in C Minor

C. SAINT-SAËNS Bacchanale from Samson et Dalila