The Cayuga Chamber Orchestra welcomes the second candidate in the Music Director search

The Cayuga Chamber Orchestra welcomes the second of the candidates in the current search for the new Music Director. We hear from violinist and conductor Guillaume Pirard about the works on the program and what he considers the goals of the music director of an orchestra in the rapidly changing music industry.

Arvo Pärt: In Spe

Dmitri Shostakovich: Cello Concerto No.1 in E-flat

Guy Johnston, cello

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No.8 in f