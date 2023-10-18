© 2023 WSKG

The Cayuga Chamber Orchestra welcomes the second candidate in the Music Director search

WSKG | By Bill Snyder
Published October 18, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT
Photo credit: Cayuga Chamber Orchestra

The Cayuga Chamber Orchestra welcomes the second of the candidates in the current search for the new Music Director. We hear from violinist and conductor Guillaume Pirard about the works on the program and what he considers the goals of the music director of an orchestra in the rapidly changing music industry.

Arvo Pärt: In Spe

Dmitri Shostakovich: Cello Concerto No.1 in E-flat
Guy Johnston, cello

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No.8 in f

Bill Snyder
