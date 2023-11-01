© 2023 WSKG

601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

217 N Aurora St
Ithaca, NY 14850

FCC LICENSE RENEWAL
FCC Public Files:
WSKG-FM · WSQX-FM · WSQG-FM · WSQE · WSQA · WSQC-FM · WSQN · WSKG-TV · WSKA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Cranberry Coffeehouse welcomes Peregrine Road

WSKG | By Bill Snyder
Published November 1, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT
Photo credit: Cranberry Coffeehouse

The duo Peregrine Road plays music that reflects many sources as diverse as Celtic music, country dance music, French folk music, and classical chamber music. They will be performing for the Cranberry Coffeehouse in the Unitarian Universalist Congregationin Binghamton. We chat with accordionist Rachel Bell about her transition from being an elementary music teacher to a full-time traveling musician, and the balancing act among performing, rehearsing, and composing.
Arts
Bill Snyder
See stories by Bill Snyder