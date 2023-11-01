The Cranberry Coffeehouse welcomes Peregrine Road

The duo Peregrine Road plays music that reflects many sources as diverse as Celtic music, country dance music, French folk music, and classical chamber music. They will be performing for the Cranberry Coffeehouse in the Unitarian Universalist Congregationin Binghamton. We chat with accordionist Rachel Bell about her transition from being an elementary music teacher to a full-time traveling musician, and the balancing act among performing, rehearsing, and composing.