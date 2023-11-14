© 2023 WSKG

The Binghamton Philharmonic offers new educational intiativess

By Bill Snyder
Published November 14, 2023
Photo credit: Kilmer Mansion

The Binghamton Philharmonic Orchestra is starting two programs to enhance its regular concert series. We hear from Dr. Julia Grella O'Connell about the Kilmier Lecture Series, with three lectures at the Kilmer Mansion which is located at 9 Riverside Drive in Binghamton. They will start with an hour-long lecture on Thursday, November 30 at 2pm. Subsequent lectures will be on January 18th and March 21. Coming up as well is an opportunity for families to visit the Broome County Forum during a orchestra rehearsal, starting on Thursday, November 16th at 6:30pm
Bill Snyder
