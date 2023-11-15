"Joy" is the theme at the next Binghamton Philharmonic concert

The Binghamton Philharmonic Orchestra's next concert is titled "Faces of Joy", which takes its name from the first piece on the program. We hear from Music Director Daniel Hege about composer Wang Jie, and about the rest of the program, which includes Sergei Prokofiev's witty "Classical Symphony" and Ludwig van Beethoven's majestic and tuneful Piano Concerto No.5, the "Emperor" concerto with piano soloist Andrew Russo.

Faces of Joy

Saturday, November 18 at 7:30pm, with a pre-concert talk by Julia Grella O'Connell in the Recital Hall.

Wang Jie: Five Faces of Joy

Sergei Prokofiev: Classical Symphony

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No.5, "Emperor"

Andrew Russo, piano