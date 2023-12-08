© 2023 WSKG

601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

217 N Aurora St
Ithaca, NY 14850

FCC LICENSE RENEWAL
FCC Public Files:
WSKG-FM · WSQX-FM · WSQG-FM · WSQE · WSQA · WSQC-FM · WSQN · WSKG-TV · WSKA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes plays sounds of the season

WSKG | By Bill Snyder
Published December 8, 2023 at 10:39 AM EST
Photo credit: OSFL

The Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes presents its Holiday Program on Saturday, December 9 in the Clemens Center in Elmira. We hear from Music Director Toshiyuki Shimada about the program, which is filled with special guests, and a little about Maestro Shimada's busy conducting schedule.

Holiday Traditions Together

Saturday, December 9, 20233:00 PM  New Time!
Clemens Center, Elmira

Featured Guests
     Rachel Schutz, soprano
     Chorus of the Southern Finger Lakes
     Alternative School for Math & Science Honors Chorus
     Rafael Grigorian Ballet

What's Playing
Selections from The Nutcracker by Tchaikovsky
     Laudaute Dominum and Alleluia by Mozart with Rachel Schutz, soprano
     Coronation Anthem No. 1 "Zadok the Priest" by Handel
"Hallelujah Chorus" from Christ on the Mount of Olives by Beethoven
     Star Carol by Rutter
     Can You Hear Me? by Chilcott
     Baba Yetu by Tin
     White Christmas by Irving Berlin
     Hanukkah Songs, Annual Holiday Favorites, the Sing-along, and Sleigh Ride
Arts
Bill Snyder
See stories by Bill Snyder