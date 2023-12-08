The Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes plays sounds of the season

The Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes presents its Holiday Program on Saturday, December 9 in the Clemens Center in Elmira. We hear from Music Director Toshiyuki Shimada about the program, which is filled with special guests, and a little about Maestro Shimada's busy conducting schedule.

Holiday Traditions Together

Saturday, December 9, 20233:00 PM New Time!

Clemens Center, Elmira

Featured Guests

Rachel Schutz, soprano

Chorus of the Southern Finger Lakes

Alternative School for Math & Science Honors Chorus

Rafael Grigorian Ballet