The Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes plays sounds of the season
The Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes presents its Holiday Program on Saturday, December 9 in the Clemens Center in Elmira. We hear from Music Director Toshiyuki Shimada about the program, which is filled with special guests, and a little about Maestro Shimada's busy conducting schedule.
Holiday Traditions Together
Saturday, December 9, 20233:00 PM New Time!
Clemens Center, Elmira
Featured Guests
Rachel Schutz, soprano
Chorus of the Southern Finger Lakes
Alternative School for Math & Science Honors Chorus
Rafael Grigorian Ballet
What's Playing
Selections from The Nutcracker by Tchaikovsky
Laudaute Dominum and Alleluia by Mozart with Rachel Schutz, soprano
Coronation Anthem No. 1 "Zadok the Priest" by Handel
"Hallelujah Chorus" from Christ on the Mount of Olives by Beethoven
Star Carol by Rutter
Can You Hear Me? by Chilcott
Baba Yetu by Tin
White Christmas by Irving Berlin
Hanukkah Songs, Annual Holiday Favorites, the Sing-along, and Sleigh Ride