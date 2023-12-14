Long-time collaborators join for a performance of Handel's Messiah

The Cayuga Chamber Orchestra and the Cayuga Vocal ensemble perform Handel's Messiah on Saturday, December 16 at 7:30 in Ford Hall on the Ithaca College campus. We hear from conductor Grant Cooper and soprano Deborah Montgomery. They talk about the joys of performing Messiah, and about their many collaborations over the years.

Deborah Montgomery, Soprano

Dawn Pierce, Mezzo–Soprano

Nathaniel McEwen, Tenor

Steven Stull, Baritone

Cayuga Vocal Ensemble

Sean Linfors, Artistic Director