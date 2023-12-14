© 2023 WSKG

Long-time collaborators join for a performance of Handel's Messiah

Published December 14, 2023 at 9:53 AM EST
The Cayuga Chamber Orchestra and the Cayuga Vocal ensemble perform Handel's Messiah on Saturday, December 16 at 7:30 in Ford Hall on the Ithaca College campus.  We hear from conductor Grant Cooper and soprano Deborah Montgomery.  They talk about the joys of performing Messiah, and about their many collaborations over the years.

Deborah Montgomery, Soprano

Dawn Pierce, Mezzo–Soprano

Nathaniel McEwen, Tenor

Steven Stull, Baritone

Cayuga Vocal Ensemble

    Sean Linfors, Artistic Director
