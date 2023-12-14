Long-time collaborators join for a performance of Handel's Messiah
The Cayuga Chamber Orchestra and the Cayuga Vocal ensemble perform Handel's Messiah on Saturday, December 16 at 7:30 in Ford Hall on the Ithaca College campus. We hear from conductor Grant Cooper and soprano Deborah Montgomery. They talk about the joys of performing Messiah, and about their many collaborations over the years.
Deborah Montgomery, Soprano
Dawn Pierce, Mezzo–Soprano
Nathaniel McEwen, Tenor
Steven Stull, Baritone
Cayuga Vocal Ensemble
Sean Linfors, Artistic Director