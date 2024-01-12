The Musicians' Choice series features music for bassoon and harp

The Hats and Heels Duo consists of bassoonist Blaire Koerner and harpist Rosanna Moore. They are presenting the next Musicians' Choice Chamber Concert from the Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes. Since that combination of instruments is rather unusual, they have arranged much of the music on the program, including music by Elizabeth Poston, a distant relative of Rosanna Moore. We hear about Poston's career as a composer, and also as a spy for the Allies in World War II. We also find out about the duo's new CD.