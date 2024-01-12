© 2024 WSKG

601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

217 N Aurora St
Ithaca, NY 14850

FCC LICENSE RENEWAL
FCC Public Files:
WSKG-FM · WSQX-FM · WSQG-FM · WSQE · WSQA · WSQC-FM · WSQN · WSKG-TV · WSKA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

WSKG thanks our sponsors...

Our radio signal in the Hornell area is currently off-air. Our engineers are working on a solution. In the meantime, you can stream both WSKG News at WSKG.ORG or on the WSKG App.

The Musicians' Choice series features music for bassoon and harp

WSKG | By Bill Snyder
Published January 12, 2024 at 10:49 AM EST
Photo credit: Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes

The Hats and Heels Duo consists of bassoonist Blaire Koerner and harpist Rosanna Moore. They are presenting the next Musicians' Choice Chamber Concert from the Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes. Since that combination of instruments is rather unusual, they have arranged much of the music on the program, including music by Elizabeth Poston, a distant relative of Rosanna Moore. We hear about Poston's career as a composer, and also as a spy for the Allies in World War II. We also find out about the duo's new CD.
Arts
Bill Snyder
See stories by Bill Snyder