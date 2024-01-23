© 2024 WSKG

Real events are transformed into a fun and affirming musical as SRO Productions present "The Prom"

WSKG | By Bill Snyder
Published January 23, 2024 at 10:46 AM EST
SRO Productions is presenting the musical The Prom in the Schorr Family Firehouse Stage in Johnson City. Actors Tess Klenchik and Brandy Engel join us to talk about the musical, which is based on real events. We hear about the changes that had to be made to the story to make it work onstage, and the real-life struggles the characters faced that make the musical so special. And we also hear about trying to rehearse when there is no heat in the building.
Arts
