WSQN Guilford 88.1FM is experiencing a power outage, this is also effecting W290CI Cooperstown. We apologize for the inconvenience.

The Binghamton Philharmonic performs Mozart's Requiem

Published January 24, 2024 at 10:24 AM EST
The Binghamton Philharmonic, the Southern Tier Singers' Collective, and the Binghamton University Chamber Singers perform Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Requiem in d minor on Sunday, January 28 at 3pm in the Forum on Washington Street in downtown Binghamton. There is also a pre-concert chat by Julia Grella O'Connell in the Recital Hall. Music Director Daniel Hege leads us through the many stories that have grown up around the Requiem, which remained unfinished when Mozart died, and who really completed it.

WA Mozart: Requiem in d minor, K.626

Soprano: Juliette Tacchino
Mezzo-soprano: Katie Trigg
Tenor: Jackson Allen
Bass: Evan Gray
Vocal soloists by special arrangement with the Curtis Institute of Music

Southern Tier Singers' Collective and the Binghamton University Chamber Singers (William Culverhouse, Director)
