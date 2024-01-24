The Binghamton Philharmonic performs Mozart's Requiem

The Binghamton Philharmonic, the Southern Tier Singers' Collective, and the Binghamton University Chamber Singers perform Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Requiem in d minor on Sunday, January 28 at 3pm in the Forum on Washington Street in downtown Binghamton. There is also a pre-concert chat by Julia Grella O'Connell in the Recital Hall. Music Director Daniel Hege leads us through the many stories that have grown up around the Requiem, which remained unfinished when Mozart died, and who really completed it.

WA Mozart: Requiem in d minor, K.626

Soprano: Juliette Tacchino

Mezzo-soprano: Katie Trigg

Tenor: Jackson Allen

Bass: Evan Gray

Vocal soloists by special arrangement with the Curtis Institute of Music

Southern Tier Singers' Collective and the Binghamton University Chamber Singers (William Culverhouse, Director)