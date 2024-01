Musicians from the Cayuga Chamber Orchestra present a chamber concert consisting of a trio of trios. We hear from pianist Charis Demaris and Sarah Chandler who, as well as being Managing Director of the Cayuga Chamber Orchestra, is also the clarinetist in the concert.

MOZART: Trio in E-flat Major, K. 398, Kegelstatt, for clarinet, violin and piano

FRANÇAIX: Trio for oboe, bassoon and piano

SCHUMANN: Piano Trio No. 1 in D minor, Op. 63