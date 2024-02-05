© 2024 WSKG

A comedy of bad manners develops from a matchmaking gone wrong

WSKG | By Bill Snyder
Published February 5, 2024 at 12:15 PM EST

The name Gina Gionfriddo may not be familiar, but you have probably seen her work in one of the many scripts she has written for television programs including Law and Order, House of Cards, and FBI: Most Wanted. She shows off her talent for writing for laughs in her "comedy of bad manners" Becky Shaw, which is presented by Binghamton's Know Theatre. We hear from Artistic Director Tim Gleason and actor Jeff Tagliaferro about this story of matchmaking gone wrong.
